The Ex-Agitator’s Leadership Forum, Bayelsa State Chapter, has appealed to the President of Nigeria, Senator Bola Tinubu, to ignore protesters calling for the termination of the N48 billion pipeline surveillance contract being managed by an ex-militant General, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, saying heeding to such protests would drag 3000 youths out of employment in the Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued by its chairman, Chief Charles Kurobo, the forum, which comprises ex-agitators registered under the first phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), also raised fears that terminating the pipeline surveillance contract may force the 3000 employed youths back to a path of restiveness and criminal activities.

Chief Kurobo also hinted that the multi-billion-naira federal government pipeline surveillance contract has recorded an enviable feat in the last 12 months, reducing the prevalent rate of crude oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region and providing the structural changes that can help the nation’s economy grow.

He further averred that instead of fighting for the termination of Tompolo’s contract that has engaged 3000 restive youths, if the likes of Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, H.R.M. Ateke Tom, Ebikabowei Victor Ben, aka Boyloaf, Chief Bibopre Ajube, aka Shoot-aside, and Commander Nigeria, among others who also have direct access to the federal government, could do the same through consultation, the region would have approximately 18,000 youths indirectly engaged.

The ex-agitators forum, in their statement, further said, “We now have two new ministers of the Petroleum Industry from the region, going round for a wide range of consultations on the best way forward on economic development.

This is the time for all of us to come together as one people to achieve robust national economic advancement, thereby attracting the desired development to our region.

“It is indeed embarrassing that the renewal of the Multi-Billion Naira Federal government NNPC Pipeline surveillance contract worth N48bn, which has recorded an enviable feat in the last 12 months, has become such a big deal that even the political elites and also the security elites in some quarters, including an executive governor, are fighting tooth and nail to terminate the contract because Tompolo is heading Tantita.

“If Tompolo is able to engage three thousand (3000) youths with the Tantita Security Service contract, the likes of Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, HRM Ateke Tom, Ebikabowei Victor Ben aka Boyloaf, Chief Bibopre Ajube aka Shoot-aside, and Commander Nigeria, among others who also have direct access to the federal government, can do the same through consultation to increase the number of employed youths to 18,000, if they each get 3000 slots.”

