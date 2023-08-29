A 27-year-old employee, Sadiq Musa, appeared before a Magbon Alade Magistrates’ Court at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, on Tuesday for the alleged illegal conversion of N13 million meant for Point of Sale (POS) operations.

Musa, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and illegal conversion.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Ekundayo Friday, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from April to July at Kara Market in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Friday said that the defendant converted to his personal use the N13 million deposited with him for POS business by his employer, Mrs Adedapo Damilola.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also converted to his personal use other sums of money he received from customers for business transactions.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Olumide Fusika, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of two million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

Fusika directed that one of the sureties deposit N500,000 with the court as a bond.

She added that the addresses of the sureties must be verified.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 26 for mention.





