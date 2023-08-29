Prince Olawale Semiu Oyebola has emerged the preferred candidate of the kingmakers to ascend the stool of Aseyin of Iseyin, Iseyin local government area of Oyo State.

This is according to reports emerging from the selection process of the new Aseyin of Iseyin at the king’s palace on Tuesday.

The ten kingmakers arrived at the palace at 10 o’clock in the morning for a voting process as planned by the officials of the Iseyin local government and security agents.

The outcome of the votes cast showed majority votes in favour of the 53-year-old Prince.

Prince Oyebola will become the 30th Aseyin following the demise of late Dr. Abdganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1.

The new monarch works and resides in the United States of America with his family and has always shown interest in the welfare of the community, which prompted his education foundation, under which indigent students of tertiary institutions access scholarship funding.

