CDIAL AI, a Lagos-based social impact technology company, has announced the launch of the ‘Indigenous’ Keyboard – a revolutionary multilingual keyboard that is powered by Artificial intelligence that enables seamless communication in 180 African languages.

The Tech firm said the ‘Indigenous’ Keyboard was developed to address the growing need to support the diverse languages and dialects that makeup Nigeria’s cultural heritage, particularly those that are indigenous, unstandardized, and underrepresented, which is critical especially for Africans to participate in the global ecosystem.

“‘Indigenius’ empowers you to express yourself in Pidgin, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, English, and hundreds of other languages. This connects Nigeria to the global community, where everyone has a voice and can participate fully in the social and economic opportunities available”, CDIAL AI said in a statement.

According to the Tech firm, the keyboard has been designed with advanced Artificial intelligence and diacritics, making it easy to switch between languages.

“With support for over 180 languages, this keyboard is the perfect tool for anyone looking to communicate in their native language or to learn a new language. The keyboard also includes smart emojis, speech-to-text, and auto-translate features, making it ideal for Africans and organizations that communicate in multiple languages.

“The keyboard also includes a sleek and ergonomic design that comes in four colors (silver, black, white, and blue), ensuring a comfortable and beautiful typing experience,” the statement said.

“We are thrilled to launch Indigenous Keyboard and bring a new level of convenience and accessibility to multilingual typing in Nigeria,” said Yinka Iyinolakan, Founder of CDIAL AI.

“Nigeria is home to over 500 ethnic groups, with diverse languages, many indigenous languages are often marginalized and underrepresented in official communication channels.

“The Indigenius keyboard can make a significant impact by providing a platform for Nigerians to communicate in their native languages, we believe that the speech-enabled Indigenius Keyboard will empower students, teachers, policymakers, and other Nigerians to learn, earn, trade, and communicate more effectively in their native languages, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on language preservation and cultural diversity,” Iyinolakan added.

The firm said the ‘Indigenous’ Keyboard is available for pre-order through paystack, giving and backers can expect to receive their keyboards in July.

“The keyboard is compatible with all major operating systems and can be used on desktops, laptops, and mobile devices”, the statement added.