Following a report in the media accusing the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa of abandoning the Igbos among Nigerians being evacuated from the ongoing Sudan Crisis, the commission has described the allegation as false and mischievous.

A group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), had in a statement on Monday, claimed that Igbos among stranded Nigerians in Sudan are being abandoned.

But in a statement on Tuesday, signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, the Commission described the allegation as not only wicked but divisive and a ridiculous fabrication.

According to NiDCOM, every Nigerians who showed up at the point of pickup have all been moved in 40 buses towards Port Sudan or the Egyptian borders.

“It has come to the attention of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) of a fabricated lie from the pit of hell that the Chairman/ CEO, Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri- Erewa, prevented some Nigerians, especially of the South East extraction from boarding buses hired by the Federal Government to evacuate stranded Nigerians from the war-torn Khartoum in Sudan.

“The allegation by the faceless group, a Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), signed by one Hon Goodluck Ibem against the indefatigable Abike Dabiri -Erewa who was busy coordinating the two-day conference of Global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS), with 64 countries in attendance in Abuja, is most wicked, divisive and a ridiculous fabrication.

“Reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff on ground in Khartoum, indicated that when the boarding of buses began , the situation was so chaotic that some people (including Non Nigerians) jumped in violently , some with daggers, through the windows . To bring sanity and to abide by the instruction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs that priority should be given to women , children and students, the officials started calling them in according to states in alphabetical order , beginning with Abia State.

“Reports from Sudan indicate that all who converged at the prescribed locations, were to be picked up, have all been moved in 40 buses either towards Port Sudan or towards Egyptian borders.

“However , if some arrived after the stipulated time or did not show up at the point of pick up, they can’t blame it on any one,” he said.

NiDCOM spokesperson, however, stated that the commission is working with other agencies for the return of stranded Nigerians in Sudan “and will not be distracted by nonsensical, illogical , irresponsible , rascal and unfounded comments meant to distract from the success , safe and secure return of Nigerians from Khartoum, Sudan.”

