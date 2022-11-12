Tears as David Mark’s son is buried in Otukpo

Jonathan Owoicho Tunde Mark, son of the former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has been laid to rest in his home town Otukpo in Benue State amidst tears.

Tunde, who died in a London Hospital on October 21, 2022, had battled with cancer for over a year. He was aged 51.

A statement signed by Paul Mummeh, Special Adviser to the former Senate President disclosed that the burial rites began with a Service of Songs held in Abuja on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Tunde’s body was accompanied by family and friends to Otukpo for wake keep on Thursday and committed to mother earth on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, his Deputy Benson Abuonu, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, Senators Abba Moro, Suleman Adokwe, Lekan Mustapha, Bishop Michael Apochi, Rev Innocent Jooji, former Governor of Kogi State, Capt Idris Wada, among others, were in attendance.

Tunde was described variously as a unifier, humble and intellectual with analytical skills who discussed to no end virtually all subjects.

Delivering the sermon, Most Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onmonke encouraged the family to have faith in God as only He holds power to give and take life.

Reverend Onmoke urged the parents, family and friends not to lose hope pointing out that even though Tunde died in his prime, he left a legacy of selfless service to humanity.

Senator David Mark’s tribute to his late son was read by Tunde’s younger brother, David Mark Jnr and House of Representatives member representing Otukpo/Ohimini, Honourable Onuh Onyeche Blessing.

Amidst tears, Tunde’s remains were lowered into the grave at the family compound in Otukpo.

Tunde Mark is survived by his wife, Natsu, his daughter Audrey, parents, brothers and sisters.

