Former Senate President, David Mark has urged federal lawmakers in both chambers of National Assembly to take the business of legislation very seriously.

Senator Mark gave the admonition in a paper he presented at the weekend in Ikot – Ekpene, Akwa -Ibom at a retreat for principal officers of the National Assembly.

In his paper entitled, ” Improving Legislative Effectiveness in a Multi- Party Legislature,” Senator Mark who was Senate President for eight years (2007 -2015) noted that the present crop of federal lawmakers have been saddled with legislative business at a time Nigerians are at the receiving end of painful economic policies of the present administration.

He urged them to be willing partners with the Executive arm to find solutions to the myriads of economic challenges Nigerians are confronted with.

He said: “To address all these problems, you must set a legislative agenda. In doing this, you have to be innovative and think and act outside the box. It cannot be business as usual. You must therefore design a legislative agenda that can provide a legal and regulatory framework that will support government initiatives and policies. The agenda must show in clear and concrete terms how to address the issues facing the nation. It must respond to critical national issues like growing the economy, job creation, insecurity, rule of law, food security, anti-corruption etc. Furthermore, it must show the synergy between the Legislative Agenda and the Executive Programmes.

“You must honestly debate government policies to see the merits and the demerits without party sentiments. Above all, you should have committees that will vigorously oversight Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). You should therefore ensure that your standing committees are properly equipped in its composition to do its work.

“Because you are operating in a very difficult and challenging period, people will be more critical of your actions or inactions, commissions or omissions, and what you do or fail to do.

“You are certainly not responsible for these situations, but don’t forget that you campaigned to solve them and people voted for you to solve them. As I said, none of these are your creation or doing but you are the ones in the driver’s seat now.”

The former Senate President also advised the leadership of the National Assembly to promote bipartisan collaboration to guarantee warm relationship and seamless legislative business.

“One of the areas mostly ignored at the National Assembly is Cross Party Collaboration. However, I personally believe it is very important. Even though you may have majority in the house, you still need the cooperation of the members of the other political parties for the smooth running of the house. This collaboration could be both formal and informal. It is more important now than ever before, because of the spread or diversity of membership in the houses. I strongly recommend that you encourage this. It should be done irrespective of how people voted, campaigned, lobbied and or acted in the various elections of the principal officers. It will foster unity, consensus, smooth passage of bills and ensure less rancour in the chambers.

“Sometimes, even as a majority party, you may need to make concession or concede on some issues. It should not be a winner takes all.”





