Arewa youths charge EFCC to follow rules of law in its operations

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) to follow the rule of law when investigating officeholders as well as public servants.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National President of the forum, Yerima Shettima and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

The statement noted that the hasty moves to nail another Northern governor( Gov Matawalle ) prompted us to call the anti-graft body to order.

“We feel duly concerned to call out the EFCC, led by Abdurrashid Bawa to desist from this repeated embarrassment of starting what it cannot finish.

According to the statement,” The EFCC as an institution of public service that is crucial to sanitizing Nigeria should not be pulled down by the actions of one man.

In view of the Northern governor’s unpleasant experience with this anti-graft agency, the statement declared” we wish to declare the current EFCC led by Abdurrashid Bawa is losing steam too fast, compared to what obtained during the era of Nuhu Ribadu, Farida and Lamorde.

“We totally reject the strategy of media trial because it downgrades not just the operational standards of the agency but it amounts to a deliberate policy of intimidation.

“It is in the record that Governor Matawalle has been able to stabilize Zamfara State more than his predecessors. There is some peace in the state today because of his modified security strategy.

“Is the EFCC now deliberately trying to undermine these laudable achievements by launching a media trial in broad daylight?

“What kind of law gave the agency the powers to shut down a private business that predates the owner’s emergence as governor? This is really distractive for a Governor giving Zamfara his best shot.

“Much as we will not stop the EFCC chairman from doing his job, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call him to order.

“We know the President’s respect for law and order and we are sure he wouldn’t want this contemptuous attitude of the EFCC Chairman to undermine the image of the current administration.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Arewa youths charge EFCC to follow rules of law in its operations