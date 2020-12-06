TCN upgrades 12 substations in 12 months with 876MWs total capacity 

Latest News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja 
Gagarawa substation in Jigawa State, 12 substations
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it upgraded twelve (12) substations in twelve months.
It said this included commissioning of the new Gagarawa substation in Jigawa state with 120MVA capacity.
This was contained in a presentation issued at a media parley addressed by the Acting Managing Director TCN, Mr. Sule Abdulaziz in Abuja.
The upgraded substations are Ogba, Asaba, Etsako, Aja, Ilupeju, Apapa, Gusau, Egbin, Auchi, Iseyin, Rumosi and Kumbotso with a total of 876 MegaWatts added to the grid.
Speaking at the event, the MD reiterated the Company’s commitment to completion of all ongoing and abandoned projects.
While stressing the need for a robust grid, he said “our main function is to transmit electricity from generation to distribution and so we need to have a robust grid. So our priority is to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed.
He identified issues of Right of Way, import clearance and contract variation and staff capacity as hindrances to completion of some projects.
“So when I came, I tried to reorganize the project department and bring engineers that were posted to the regions to the engineering department at the headquarters to supervise the projects.
“With the support of the minister of power, we are getting approval for funds to complete projects. We have also been liaising with the ministry of finance to clear the import duty exemption certificate to bring in stranded equipment.

“For the contractors, we are looking at what their problem is because some of the projects have been delayed for over 10 years and things have changed. We negotiated with them and agreed on variations and so the works are now ongoing.”

