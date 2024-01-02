The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Dr. Tayo Aduloju as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from the 1st of January, 2024.

Until his appointment, Aduloju was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Fellow, Economic Policy, Strategy, and Competitiveness of the NESG. With this appointment, Aduloju becomes the 6th Chief Executive Officer of the NESG.

A statement issued by NESG described Aduloju as a Nigerian scholar-practitioner, economist, policy entrepreneur, and strategist.

The statement said in particular, that the new CEO has contributed to reform initiatives in several socio-economic fields, including aviation, agriculture, finance, fiscal development, human resources, governance, performance management, investment promotion, maritime, transport policy, and public service reforms.

Prior to this appointment, Aduloju previously worked as a policy advisor and held several appointments serving former Presidents Yar’Adua, Obasanjo and Buhari.

At various times, he had overseen the NESG’s network of national public-private leadership and conversation forums to advance the transformation of the Nigerian Economy for an inclusive, sustainable, and competitive place on the world stage.

Aduloju is an Okun Economic Fellow for Africa and the Middle East, the Programme Director for the NESG High-Level Forum on Sustainable Development Goals, Chair of Country Illicit Financial Flows Mapping Group, Co-Chair of the Nigeria Open Government Partnership Poverty Eradication and Social Protection Technical Working Group and the Private Sector Advisor for the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria and has earned five graduate degrees over time with a Masters in Data, Economics and Development Policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Master in Public Administration from Walden University, Masters in Business Administration from the Commonwealth University of Business Arts & Technology; Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Economic Policy and Public Administration, Rushmore University and Doctor of Business Administration (honoris causa) in Strategic Management from Commonwealth University of Business Arts & Technology.

Aduloju has, over the years, instructed aspiring corporate leaders in his lectures on how to approach societal change with a more involved and adaptable mentality. His commentary on economic policy examines empirical evidence and applies pragmatism to discussing economic change in Nigerian print and internet media.

He has also previously served as the primary historian and archivist for creating the “In the National Interest” television documentary series, which explored the background and effects of the NESG.

