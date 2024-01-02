Deputy chairman, House of Representatives’ committee on Pensions, Prince Olaide Lateef Mohammed, has expressed optimism that implementation of the 2024 budget will bring relief and development to the country.

Prince Mohammed, in his New Year message, particularly to people of Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo federal constituency, urged Nigerians to be patient with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the task of achieving his Renewed Hope Mantra, said that the legislative arm of government is working assiduously with the executive towards ameliorating the suffering of the masses.

The lawmaker noted that the passage of the budget, take-off of the Port-Harcourt refinery and that of Dangote refinery would bring down the prices of oil, saying that the development would invariably reduce cost of goods and services.

While appreciating the people of his constituency for their support so far, he assured them that he always champions their needs and would be a good representative to them.

“As we step into the promising year of 2024, I extend warm congratulations to the resilient and dynamic people of Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo federal constituency. The arrival of the New Year is not merely a result of our actions or merits but a manifestation of the Almighty’s mercy upon us all.

“Let us collectively acknowledge this grace and express our gratitude as we embark on the journey into 2024. As your dedicated representative in the House of Representatives, I consider it both an honour and a privilege to serve you, working tirelessly to address the needs and concerns of our constituency.

“In contemplating the opportunities that lie ahead, let us use this moment to plan purposefully for our lives, with a special focus on the aspirations of our youth. They represent the driving force behind our community’s progress, and their dreams and ambitions deserve our unwavering support”

“During this festive season, let us unite in prayer, remembering our family, friends, leaders, and our beloved nation, Nigeria. As one of the federal lawmakers representing you at the National Assembly, I am pleased to inform you that we have diligently worked to ensure the passage of the 2024 budget submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We hope that the implementation of this budget, once signed into law, will bring much-needed relief and development to our great nation, extending its benefits to our cherished federal constituency.

“May the coming year be a canvas painted with grand adventures and abundant opportunities for every one of you. Let us face the challenges ahead with resilience, unity, and commitment to the progress of the Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency”, he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE