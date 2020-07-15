Taraba NLC Chairman, Peter Gambo is dead

Pastor Peter Gambo, Chairman of the Taraba Council of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), died on Wednesday after a brief illness at the state Specialist Hospital, Jalingo.

Dr Innocent Vakkai, the state’s Commissioner for Health, confirmed his death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Jalingo on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Magu: FG suspends 12 EFCC directors, top staff

Vakkai said that contrary to some reports, Gambo’s death was not related to COVID-19, adding that though he had been on admission at the hospital, he tested negative for the virus when his samples were collected.

NAN reports that the deceased, until his death, was serving his second term as the state NLC chairman, and a pastor with Christ Glorious Army Church, Jalingo.

