Magu: FG suspends 12 EFCC directors, top staff

As part of the ongoing investigation of the suspended former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, 12 directors and top staff of the anti-graft agency have been placed on suspension by the Federal Government.

Magu is being investigated by an administrative panel of inquiry, led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Isa Ayo Salami (retd), over some alleged infractions and sleaze.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, had sent a memo to President Muhammad Buhari and made some damning allegations against Magu, which led to the setting up of the Salami panel.

The embattled Magu was formally suspended last Friday, though he was arrested Monday, July 6 and taken before the panel, sitting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, to answer to questions related to his stewardship as EFCC boss.

Tribune Online was reliably informed by reliable sources at the Federal Ministry of Justice that the latest round of suspension in the commission was communicated to the affected directors and top staff last night by the Office of the AGF.

The suspension of the affected directors and top staff, according to sources, was to allow for an unhindered investigation of the anti-corruption commission.

Though the sources did not reveal the identity of the affected directors and top staff, Tribune Online learnt that the Secretary of the commission, Olanipekun Olukoyede, was one of the affected staff.

