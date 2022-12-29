Taraba is in a state of emergency, we need APC to establish a new state- Bwacha

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba state, senator Emmanuel Bwacha on Thursday said, Taraba state was in a state of emergency and needed APC to establish a new government for the people.

Bwacha stated this in Jalingo while inaugurating his gubernatorial campaign council.

“Within the next two months, we are taking the message of establishing a new Taraba to every Local Government Area, every community, and every household. As things stand today, Taraba is in a state of emergency. It desperately requires all hands to be on deck to salvage it from falling off the cliff of annihilation.

“In the past few years, Tarabans have watched helplessly, the destruction of all the fabrics of governance, while driving a big knife into the heart of our unity and oneness as a people. Our people have now embraced a new culture of subservience and a pretentious campaign of calumny against each other, based on tribalism, religious bigotry, and regional blocks. This is completely unacceptable and cannot be allowed to thrive in the new Taraba we are about to build.

"We should all be aware of the grave situation facing us both as individuals and as a state. Suffice it to say that Taraba State currently stands precariously on the precipice of complete breakdown.

“Taraba, once a vibrant and prosperous state, has now shamelessly degenerated to a pitiable level of desolation, deprivation, and hopelessness. Apart from the scourge of poverty, hunger, and disease, our people have lost their confidence or any hope of standing well on their feet. A weak and hopeless society cannot accomplish any goals for its people.

“I urged all of you to lend your full time, energy, and treasure to this important assignment, to take your place in the history we are about to make and save the people and the state from the sorry condition.