Anambra community conduct free, fair PG election, appeal for similar process in 2023 polls

The people of the Isiagu community, in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, went around the streets in jubilation as the community conduct a free, fair, and peaceful election to elect a new President General of Isiagu Town Union (ITU) for the next four years. The election which was said to have suffered some initial postponements was eventually conducted when the entire members of the union both home and in diaspora, Traditional ruler, and elders of the community agreed to continue leadership of the community with an elected PG and his executive. Nigerian Tribune gathered that the election which took place at the community civil center, on Wednesday, was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere with the presence of Soldiers, Police, DSS, Vigilante operatives, and the media. Elders and youths of the community that formed the electoral college were cleared by the supervising officials from the Anambra State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), to participate in the election. In the lineup, Comrade Mark Udochukwu Nebedum, Comrade Sunday Okoli, and Mr. Augustine Nweke indicated their interest to contest the election but along the process, two of the contesters, Comrade Okoli and Mr. Nweke withdrew from the race, leaving Comrade Nebedum to emerged unopposed as the new President General of the community.

ALSO READ: Extend old naira notes withdrawal to June 30, Senate tells CBN In his post-election speech, the President-General-elect thanked the Vice Chairman of Awka South Local Government Area, Hon Ikechukwu Anele, representatives of ASATU, the Security agencies, and other stakeholders for creating time to be in Isiagu for the election. He said that his community under his watch would not lose any of their shares from the government and expressed gratitude to them for a successful election as the PG of the Isiagu community.

He assured them that it is a new dawn in the community, adding that the development of various dimensions would commence in earnest.

He explained that one of the main areas of focus with his executive would be geared towards uniting the sons and daughters of the Isiagu community.

He promised that his administration would ensure improved security and infrastructural development of the town.

He, however, solicited the support of everyone in the task of building a new Isiagu with the promise of a transparent administration in line with governor Soludo’s vision of a livable and prosperous Anambra.

In the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Nebedum appealed to political parties and their candidates, who may lose in the election to accept the defeat in good faith as an act of God.

According to the PG, as a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria, I appealed that the peaceful atmosphere that reign today in the Isiagu community during the election should be extended to the 2023 polls to strengthen the already existing peace and unity of the country.

In his brief comment, the Traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Augustine Nwankwo, who also prays for a peaceful 2023 general election across the country, commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo, for ensuring a conducive environment for the people of Isiagu community to elect their President General.

He charged the new PG and his executive to run all-inclusive administration.

The leader of the government delegation for the election, Mr. Ifeanyi Amobi, commended the people for comporting themselves during the election.

He marked the exercise as one of the most peaceful PGs elections the state government has conducted so far in the year 2022.

In their separate appreciation, the Vice President General, Mr. Great Chibuikem, the General Secretary, Comrade Jude Nwangwu, and the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chijioke Udogu, thanked the Traditional ruler and the people of the Isiagu community for finding them worthy to serve.