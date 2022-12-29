Hisbah destroys 25 trailers of beer in 2022

At least 2,260 suspects were arrested for various crimes during patrol from January to December 2022, according to the Kano State Hisbah Board report.

This was just as the Command stated that 25 trailers of beer containing thousands of bottles were destroyed in 2022, noting that additional bottles of assorted beer would be wiped out before January 2023.

The State’s Commander General, Dr Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina disclosed this while speaking on Thursday, in Kano.

According to him, most of those arrested for criminal activities were handed over to security agencies for necessary action, while the underage were reunited with their families.

The Hisbah board is an organisation established by the state government and saddled with the responsibility of sanitising the state from any act of immorality and arresting whoever drinks, engages in selling or buys alcoholic drinks in the state.

In the year under review, as part of efforts to mitigate street begging within the metropolitan local government areas, 1,269 beggars were evacuated within one month, while 386 were repatriated to their States.

He added that in the area of curtailing societal vices, the Kano State Hisbah board succeeded in dispersing 86 immoral gatherings such as same-sex marriage, drug parties and other similar offences across the State.

Dr Sani Ibn Sina, however, disclosed that 822 disputes were resolved amicably, while some are still ongoing at various courts due to their complex nature.

“Fifteen couples were married at Hisbah while 22 people converted to Islam during Da’awah in 2022.”





While commenting on the area of strengthening Hisbah activities, Sheikh Ibn Sina said, Kano State Government had recruited 5,700 Hisbah Marshall as well as 3,100 Hisbah corps, in addition to new structures and renovation of buildings, within the Hisbah headquarters and local government offices.

“Over one thousand Hisbah corps were trained at NYSC camp Kusalla Karaye local government area.

“The state government had also provided new uniforms, and other working materials to the staff of the agency to further motivate them,” he disclosed.

The Commander General said that a new Shari’a court was established at Hisbah headquarters in Sharada Kano, while the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero approved the elevation of Hisbah Mosque to a Juma’at Mosque.