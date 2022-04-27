Taraba guber: I’ll not accept consensus if I am not the choice ― Ex-PDP chairman

Victor Bala Kona, the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), in Taraba and a governorship aspirant of the party said, he would not accept the consensus arrangement for the party’s governorship ticket if he is not the choice.

Bala disclosed this on Tuesday in Jalingo while declaring to contest for the governorship seat of Taraba.

According to the ex PDP chairman, he was the most qualified amongst the aspirants varying for the position in PDP having served the party for two terms as chairman.

He noted that the consensus arrangement in the party was discretional and would not accept the process if it doesn’t favours him.

He denied knowledge about the rumor making the round that the state party leadership has already anointed an aspirant for the ticket.

“PDP consensus arrangement is discretional, it is done base on the candidate’s popularity, a candidate that the masses know that can win. We do it base on credibility of the candidate, we favoured the most qualify one that can win election and deliver for the people.





“As it stands in PDP, I am the most credible and qualify to be given the ticket. I have served the party for two terms as chairman that produce the present government of governor Darius Ishaku. I have paid my dues, I would not accept any consensus if I am not the choice”. Victor Bala threatened.

The aspirant while assuring to transform and make Taraba a home for all, noted that the state was blessed with abundant resources both in human and material terms, and it require a political will to harness the abundant resources for the betterment of the people.

“We shall focus on key development areas like, Education, Agriculture, Health, Provision of Infrastructure and the provision of security of lives and property of Tarabans.

“This task no doubt requires some level of capacity, competence and strength of character, above all, it requires experience and very insightful understanding of politics and politicians which I possess.

“I have develop a bond and familiarity with politicians, community leaders, women and youth across various segments in every land and clime in Taraba State.

“Today, it’s obvious that I have a relationship with all Tarabans in a way or the other which cut across ethnic, religious or zonal divide.

“Our desire is to further consolidate the grip of the PDP in Taraba politics and translate such control into meaningful and giant development in line with the party policy of political inclusion and infrastructural development.

“As a core party man, I will run an all-inclusive government if elected. I believe that set goals are only achievable when people are involved in decision making, they can clearly see those our vision and motivate them to build confidence in our collective effort to achieve does lofty goals”. Bala Kona promised.

