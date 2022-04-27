(JUST IN): Gunmen assassinate APC chieftain in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have allegedly killed one Hon. Sunday Frank-Oputu, a strong supporter of a suit contesting the legality of the recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a Bayelsa State High Court.

Hon. Frank-Oputu who is a chieftain of the APC and an indigene of Igbomotoru Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state was reportedly killed in execution-like style about 11:50 pm yesterday at his Bay-Bridge residence, Yenezue-gene, Yenagoa.

A member of his community who confirmed the incident refused to speak, promising to give further details after a meeting of the family of the deceased is concluded later today.

It would be recalled that the deceased vehemently condemned the attack of a State High Court where the presiding Judge, Justice Nayai Aganaba, was stoned with plastic bottles by the hoodlums, an incident Hon. Frank-Oputu vowed to follow up to a logical conclusion before his untimely death.

Details later…