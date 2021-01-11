Taraba govt begins move to explore untapped resources, set to spend over 82bn for 2021

Taraba State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Solomon Elisha, on Monday, disclosed that the state government has begun the process to explore the untapped mineral resources to boost the state IGR.

Elisha made this known while addressing journalists in Jalingo, explaining that the untapped resources in the state were capable of turning Taraba into an economic hub of Nigeria.

He noted that the state government has planned to spend N82,242,640,650.90 as recurrent expenditure in the 2021 budget while the balance of N59,382,795,310.90 has been transferred to capital development.

According to the commissioner, a committee has already been set up to ensure a reality of the project, stating that the 2021 budget tagged, “Budget of restoration” has taken cognisance of the state workers N30,000 minimum wage.

He also assured that the state government would complete all ongoing projects in the state before 2023.

“We believe that the untapped mineral resources in this state are capable of boosting the state IGR and making Taraba an economic hub of Nigeria.

“A committee has been set up already to ensure a reality of this project,” Elisha explained.

Elisha named members of the committee to include Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Jessy Ashumate; Commissioner for Land and Survey, Hon. Gambo Ndafo; Commissioner for Urban Development, Hon. Saleh Sa’ad and Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. David Ishaya.

Other members of the committee according to the commissioner are Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Yusuf Tanimu Njeke and Chairman, Taraba State Board of Internal Revenue, Dr. Simon Ambita.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…