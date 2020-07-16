Tambuwal and his strides in Sokoto

THE administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has recorded tremendous achievements in the last five years. The governor, who was sworn in for a second term in office in May 2019 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) banner, started on a high note, rolling out series of programmes. He is not a flamboyant person who believes in sharing his achievements on the pages of newspapers or other media outtlets: he believes those concerned (the masses) should be the ones to celebrate his achievements. Apart from the prompt payment of salaries, he has undertaken series of laudable projects in the last five years. A financial analyst, Abubakar Bello, once said that most people who don’t know Tambuwal may not appreciate him for now. Bello described Governor Tambuwal as God-sent at this period characterised by paucity of funds, given how he keeps managing the scarce resources for the benefit of all. “If you look at how he has been running the state, you will definitely appreciate him for being prudent in spending. I was once one of his critics, until I took it upon myself to compare his earnings with what is on the ground. I then realised he is special.

“As I stand here, I don’t think there is any school in the state where one or two projects is not either ongoing or just completed. Look at the issue of water resources, he didn’t only spend money to rehabilitate our tanks and pipes in the state, he also introduced boreholes in major parts of the state. I am sure you have been to the Specialist Hospital: these days, everything has changed compared to what we used to know. I am not a politician and neither am I looking for contracts; ours is to say it the way we see without any favours or whatever. My only advice for him for now is not to lose focus but to continue to do what he knows how to do best. Look at the issue of area boys in the state, especially within the metropolis. You can see that there is relative peace now compared to the past. These are some of the reasons why, if you love Sokoto and is passionate about its development, you must appreciate what the gentleman is doing.”

Some of the laudable projects of the present administration include, but are not limited to the following: Diagnostic Centre in Sokoto, International Conference Centre, modern school building in Gudu, among others. It will also be of interest to note that the government has contributed in no small way to the development of education, which earned him several awards, including Tribune Platinum Tourchbearer, Silverbird Television Man of the Year, among others. In the health care sector, the governor stands tall among his colleagues due to how he had handled things in the last five years. It is on record that Sokoto is one of the few states where health workers have never for once embarked on either warning or total strike, even for a day. This is due to how he has managed affairs.

The way and manner Governor Tambuwal has managed the issue of Covid-19 is another example of his experience: he is not just a leader but one with a difference. The welfare of his people is so important to him that even with the meagre allocation to the state, he increased the hazard allowances of health workers in the state by a whopping hundred per cent. He further recalled all the retired health workers in the state: medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory attendants, among others. Tambuwal, while recalling them, also directed the state Commissioner for health, Dr. Muhammed Ali Inname, to place all the recalled workers on their last salary before retirement.

It is also on record that Sokoto is the first and only state to launch a volunteer scheme against the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the International Conference Centre, Sokoto, during the launching of the scheme, Governor Tambuwal disclosed that the proposed allowances to be given to the volounteers in the state would be doubled. The governor explained that this was to show appreciation to the workers for their solidarity. Also, a new diagnostic centre is under construction in Farufaru area of the state. The project, which has reached an advanced stage and may be due for commissioning anytime soon, was constructed by his administration. The centre, when completed, will serve nearby local governments such as Bodinga, Yabo, Tambuwal, Wamakko, Kebbe and Shagari. In the area of water resources, the governor has been up to date in the provision of water for the citizens of the state, with many substantial projects on ground across the 23 Local Government Areas.

Governor Tambuwal constructed a million litre surface water tank and another 500 thousand litre overhead water tank, a booster station (with pump room, generator house and office). The administration also installed two booster pumps and over 4000m pipes to convey water from the boreholes to surface tanks and subsequently to the overhead tank. He has seen to the installation of required meters of distribution pipes to various locations in Shagari town of Shagari Local Government for public consumption. This has been replicated in the local government areas of the state under the Ministry for Local Government and Community Development Sokoto.

Abdullahi writes in from Sokoto, Sokoto State.