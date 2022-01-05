Tackling the root of disharmony

Many have succeeded in life because they said no to poverty through tireless struggles, having sleepless nights and standing against their unending challenges. One business man said we are all born equal but whoever dies poor does so because it is his choice; laziness is what first induces a person into looking for shortcuts to becoming rich by engaging in crime.

The level of poverty in the world has reduced but this is not the case in Nigeria where the rich continues to grow richer while the poor are dwelling in perpetual poverty. Only a few care to help those in need unlike in the past where people sponsor the education, healthcare and help to nurture their neighbour’s children alongside their own.

Youths are the strength of developed countries; they often offer financial and material support to whoever has talent that would help humanity, sadly in Nigeria only those born with silver spoon are given that opportunity. The level of criminality has risen because hopeless people have been enticed to join criminals and they have acquired cheap weapons to engage in robbery, kidnapping and killing for survival.

Late General Sani Abacha once said that if criminal activities last more than 24 hours, there are people in government that are supporting it; he was right because hideouts of criminals are known but the military has been unable to flush them out for peace to reign.

I advise government at all levels to wake up from slumber and embrace their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of the people. Poverty must be eradicated; a man that can fend for himself and meet his needs is difficult to be influenced into crime. Also, unemployed youths should stop looking down on skills, it is better to get hard earned money through the right channels than engage in crime and be a disgrace to one’s family and future.

Bashir Khalid Furyam, Bauchi.