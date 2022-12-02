S’west PDP hails Adebutu’s victory, urges collaboration with Makinde to deliver zone for party

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has congratulated Prince Ladi Adebutu over Thursday’s appeal court judgement affirming him as the governorship candidate of the party in Ogun state.

The Publicity secretary of the party, Chief Sanya Atofarati in a statement on Friday explained that the ruling was a confirmation of the acceptance and credibility of his candidature to deliver victory for the PDP in the state during next year’s poll.

The opposition party added that Adebutu has been ordained by God to deliver the people of Ogun state from the alleged maladministration of the All Progressives Congress government in the state.

While calling on all interested parties in the state chapter to close ranks and work together for the overall interest of the PDP, the zonal publicity secretary urged the governorship candidate to collaborate with the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde in a bid to deliver victory for all party across states in the zone during the 2023 polls.

The statement reads, ” The court of appeal judgment legitimising your candidacy as PDP Governorship candidate in Ogun state has further substantiated your acceptability not only by our party but also the generality of Ogun people and it has further rekindled our hope that God is at work to deliver his people from the shackles of oppression and maladministration of the APC.

“While we appeal to all interests in our Ogun State chapter to sheath their sword and work together in the overall interest of Ogun State people who are eagerly waiting for us to deliver the State from its current economic woes, we also encourage Prince Ladi Adebutu to synergize with Gov Seyi Makinde in his outstanding leadership and relentless efforts to deliver the rest of the Western states to PDP in the 2023 generation elections.”

