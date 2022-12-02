Osun deputy governor’s lodge was looted, State govt says

Osun State government on Friday kicked against the claim of the outgone deputy governor of the state, Benedict Alabi that nothing got missing in his lodge.

The spokesperson to the state governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed who dismissed the claim in a statement in Osogbo, described the defence of the former Deputy Governor as spurious and against the reality on ground.

The spokesperson stated that “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the former Deputy Governor of Osun state where he claimed nothing was missing in the Deputy Governor’s lodge. We want to insist that the lodge was not only looted but the pillaging was extensive”.

“We however urge him to take responsibility as the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi spoke from factual reports which can be verified by a visit to the lodge,” the statement stressed.

