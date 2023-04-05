The suspended paramount ruler of Etung Local Government area of Cross River State, Dr. Ntui Atue, Oru Ojong, has been re-instated by the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar.

The court also ordered that the monarch be be paid N50 million as compensation by the state government for the emotional and psychological trauma which he must have gone through while on suspension.

In suit No.HC/96/2022 between HRM Ntui Atue Oru Ojong, as claimant and the Cross River State government, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and four others as defendants, the court ordered that the paramount ruler be re-instated.

Judgment delivered by the presiding judge, Justice Elias Abua, on March 23, the court stated that the claimant, the Ntui Atue, Dr Oru Ojong, a recognised paramount ruler and head of traditional rulers council of Etung Local Government Area, was suspended without following due process.

The court said that there is no section of the law which authorises state government to slam suspension order on a paramount ruler.

The court further stated that the suspension was done in breach of the provision of sections 5, 17(1), 21, (1) and (2) 27, 28 (2), 29 and 30 (2) of traditional rulers cap T4 Vol.6 laws of Cross River State 2004.

“Therefore it is illegal, unlawful, arbitrary, wrongful, null and void and that the claimant was never given fair hearing as far as the matter was concerned,” the judgment stated.

The court further restrained the state government from issuing any certificate of recognition to anyone under the guise of paramount ruler of Etung Local Government Area given the fact that the Oru Ojong was neither dethroned nor his certificate of recognition withdrawn.

The court, however, issued an order to nullify every act or done, every document signed by the sixth defendant, Ntufam Raphael Ekuri Agbor, in his capacity and desist forthwith from parading himself as acting paramount ruler of Etung Local Government Area.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining first and fourth defendants, their agents, servants and privies from recognising or issuing certificate of recognition to Ntufam Raphael Ekuri Agbor as paramount ruler of Etung while the claimant is still the paramount ruler and president of traditional council, his certificate of recognition having not been revoked or withdrawn,” judgment warned.

The reinstated monarch was suspended by the state governor in May 2021, without any benefit to him, but the court ordered his re-instatement with all benefits that ought to have acrued to his office be paid.





Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune at his Ikom residence on Monday, the monarch expressed happiness over the matter.

“I thank God that the court which is the last hope of the common man, still exists. I have forgiven all those who conspired to frame me up for reasons best known to them.

“I was framed up that I embezzled the royalty meant for cocoa landlord communities of Etung, today the state government has begun the payment,’ the monarch said.

