Femi Akinyemi

Here are some of the key points from ex-US President, Donald Trump’s first day in court.

•Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges during a court hearing in New York.

•The ex-US president returned to Florida immediately after, where he told supporters the case was “an insult to our country”.

•He also criticised the judge and prosecutors and claimed the case against him was politically motivated.

•Trump is accused of falsifying business records to protect his 2016 election run.

•The charges focus on an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.





•New York prosecutors also detailed other alleged pay-offs to suppress potentially damaging stories, including to a doorman and another to a former Playboy model.

•Judge Juan Merchan did not issue a gag order on Trump but asked both sides to be mindful of their language and rhetoric.

•Trump’s team will have until August to file any motions against the case. The next court hearing is set for December.

