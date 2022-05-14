Suspected herders kill man in Enugu for attempting to save sister from rape

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed a young man in Okpulugwu Agu-Amede community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State in a renewed attack.

The incident had thrown the community into mourning.

Community sources told newsmen that the incident which occurred on Friday would be the seventh brutal attack on the agrarian community since January 2022.

It was gathered that the victim, Mr Ejike Odo, got a report that his sister who went to farm was attacked and raped by Fulani herdsmen while she was returning from the farm. He then rushed to the farm to rescue her.

“Unfortunately, the herdsmen who were about four overpowered him, stabbed him several times before slitting his throat,” a community leader who gave his name as Justus Nwonye said.

Eha-Amufu communities share boundaries with Benue State and have had several herdsmen attacks since August 2021 resulting in several killings and the sacking of eight farm settlements.





Efforts to get a reaction from the Enugu State Police Command were unsuccessful as the spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Work, Sleep, Phone Usage Cause Spondylosis, Pain In Legs, Arms, Back —Dr Oladiran, Consultant Orthopaedic And Trauma (Hip) Surgeon

Dr Ajibola Oladiran is a lecturer and consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon with a subspecialty in hip surgery and sports medicine at the College of Medicine and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. In this interview by SADE OGUNTOLA, he speaks on spondylosis, a silent problem on the prowl that affects the productive age and why it is important for one to take care one’s back and joints as one ages.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

IPOB Not On UK’s List Of Terrorist Organisations — British High Commission

The British High Commission has debunked reports circulating in the media and online that the UK Government has added the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the UK’s list of terrorist groups or organisations banned under UK law. These reports are untrue, it declared.