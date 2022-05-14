Nigeria needs an intellectual as president — Tinubu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, said Nigeria needs an intellectual president to rebuild the nation.

Tinubu stated this when he met with Niger State APC delegates at the Government House Minna, to seek their support to pick the ticket of the party at the primaries for the upcoming 2023 general elections.

He said the country is looking for a thinker who will provide the desired leadership for the prosperity of the country.

The former Lagos State Governor and Senator assured that when voted for, he has a team with the brains to turn around the fortunes of the country.

According to him, he will provide the needed strategy to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the country and eliminate the terrorists as well as create a secure Nigeria.

“A president is not by strength, concrete block or cement carrying but a thinker who will improve security, education, economy and leave our children and grandchildren enough prosperity. We have what it takes to end banditry and killings,” he said.





He added that he wants a Nigeria where quality education for children is guaranteed, jobs created and a vibrant economy.

The APC National Leader maintained that his track record which includes the creation of the Lagos State masterplan, rebranding Lagos economy and building of human capacity have attested that he is the best to lead the nation.

Tinubu further noted that he is not distracted by all that is being said about his health knowing that he is fit and has the intellectual capacity.

The former Lagos State Governor thanked Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger State APC chairman, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jakantoro for mobilizing the delegates to receive him.

Governor Sani Bello in his remarks commended Senator Tinubu for his giant strides in transforming Lagos State.

He assured that there will be no imposition on the delegates as they will be allowed to vote for whoever they so wished.

Earlier, former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima commended Niger State for adhering strictly to the power-sharing formula in the state.

Shettima described Governor Sani Bello as a man of peace, justice, fairness and equity, pointing out that the governor exemplified such attributes before and during the recent national convention of the party.

Shettima said members of APC and Nigerians owe Tinubu gratitude, considering his immense contributions to the formation, growth and development of the party in particular and the nation by extension, noting that Tinubu understands the modern economy.

Tinubu also observed Friday Juma’at prayer at the Government House Juma’at Mosque shortly after his arrival in Minna.