One dies as miscreants unleash mayhem in Ilorin

Kwara State Police command has confirmed one death resulting from reported lawlessness caused by some miscreants in the Ilorin metropolis on Friday morning.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, which said that the identity and the actual cause of death of the deceased are still sketchy, adding that the breakdown of law and order occurred at Alapa/Okolowo/Oloje axis of Ilorin, the state capital.

The command also said that an investigation into the matter had been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo.

“The near lawlessness that happened in Alapa/Okolowo/Oloje axis of Ilorin this morning, following the death of one individual whose identity and the actual cause of death are still sketchy, is uncalled for and must not be encouraged.

“Full-Scale investigation into the matter has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Cp Tuesday Assayomo psc(+). Policemen are already dispatched to the affected areas to restore calm. A detailed investigation report would be made available to members of the public as soon as it is ready.

“Meanwhile, members of the public, especially residents of the affected areas are advised to be cautious as they go about their lawful businesses, and should report any untoward activities in their area to the police as sanity is gradually returning to the areas.





