Suspected herders kill five in Benue communities

No fewer than five people were reportedly shot and killed in separate attacks in Gwer West local government area of Benue State by suspected herders.

Local from the council area told our correspondent that four people were killed while few others were injured in an attack at Tse Udeghe, Mabapa council ward of the local government.

Several thatched houses were also reported to have been set ablaze by suspected herders who invaded the community around 4:30 pm on Thursday.

Saturday Tribune also learnt that some suspected herders who blocked Makurdi/Naka highway around 7:00 pm of the same day shot at a moving vehicle leading to the death of a female passenger.

The chairman of the local government, Mrs Grace Igbabon who confirmed the two attacks lamented the constant attacks by herdsmen on communities in the council area without provocation.

She said, “the incident happened around evening on Thursday, we were at the venue where we were donating motorcycles to security operatives when the report came to me that herdsmen were attacking Mabapa council ward.

“Four people were killed in the community including a man and his son.

“Unfortunately, some herders also blocked Makurdi/Naka highway and shot at a moving vehicle, a lady was said to have been hit by bullets from these herders.

Mrs Igbabon said that the council on Thursday donated ten (10)motorcycles to the security operatives in the local government to facilitate the movement of security men in fighting herdsmen militia in the council area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive such a report.

