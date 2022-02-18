Ogun govt approves appointment of Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo

The Ogun State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Oba Lawrence Adebajo, as the new Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The new monarch was presented with the letter of appointment by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, dated 16th of February,2022, and signed by Director, Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Adesoji Adewuyi, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

Oba Adebajo by the letter is now a member of Ijebu Traditional Council and a permanent member representing Ijebu Traditional Council at the Ogun State Council of Obas.

The letter reads, ” I have the greatest pleasure to inform Kabiyesi that in accordance with Section 23 (1) of the Chiefs Law of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006, the Executive Council of Ogun State of Nigeria has approved your appointment as the new Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area with effect from 16th February 2022.

“I am to convey to Kabiyesi, on behalf of the State Government, hearty congratulations on this appointment and wish Kabiyesi good health, long life and many years of peaceful and prosperous reign.

“By this appointment, you have become a member of the Ijebu Traditional Council and a Permanent Member representing the Ijebu Traditional Council at the Ogun State Council of Obas.”

The new Orimolusi would be occupying the throne 27 years after the passage of Oba Sani Adetayo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ogun govt approves appointment Ogun govt approves appointment

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ogun govt approves appointment Ogun govt approves appointment