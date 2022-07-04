Suspected gunmen kill security man, set filling station ablaze in Ondo

Some gunmen in the early hour of Monday invaded a petroleum filling station, Titolu Venture filling station in Igoba, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing a security guard attached to the station before razing the filing station.

The station manager, Ajisafe Oluwatobiloba, while speaking with newsmen said he was notified about the fire outbreak in the station around 4 am.

He said he had to rush to the station only to find the security guard tied with ropes and had been killed while the premises was set ablaze by the hoodlums.

He, however, said no one could be traced to the incident and said, “at about 4 am, I was called by one of the residents, and on getting here, we saw the station burning, we called the fire service and they came to quench the fire not knowing the perpetrators had killed our security guard.

“While trying to figure out what could have caused the fire, we saw where the guard was tied and killed.

“We also saw the keg used by the arsonist filled with petrol which part of it must have been used to wet the station before setting it on fire,” Oluwatobiloba added.

It was gathered that men of the Nigerian police force had deposited the guard’s body in a mortuary.

When contacted, the Police image maker in the state, Mrs Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.

