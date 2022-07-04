Suspected gunmen kill securityman, set filling station ablaze in Ondo

Some gunmen men in the early hour of Monday invaded a petroleum filling station, Titolu Venture filling station in Igoba, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing a security guard attached to the station before razing the filling station ablaze.

The station manager, Ajisafe Oluwatobiloba while speaking with newsmen said he was notified about the fire outbreak in the station around 4 am.

He said he had to rush to the station only to find the security guard tied with ropes and had been killed while the premises were set ablaze by the hoodlums.

He, however, said one could be traced to the incident and said, “at about 4 am, I was called by one of the residents, and on getting here, we saw the station burning, we called the fire service and they came to quench the fire not knowing the perpetrators had killed our security guard.”

“While trying to figure out what could have caused the fire, we saw where the guard was tied and killed.

“We also saw the keg filled with petrol used by the arsonist to wet the station before setting it on fire,” Oluwatobiloba added.

It was gathered that men of the Nigeria police force had deposited the guard’s body in a mortuary.

When contacted, the Police image maker in the state, Mrs Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the incident said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.

