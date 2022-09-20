Supporting Wike won’t stop me from working for Atiku ― Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said he was determined to work for the emergence of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 general election.

The former governor added that his decision to mobilize and work for the victory of Atiku, would not in any way affect his support for Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, saying their grievances were not about the candidature of Atiku and Ifeanyi Okowa.

Fayose who spoke during a stakeholder’s meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital, explained that the ongoing agitations for the removal of national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and other fights within the party would be put on hold in the interest of the PDP candidates across board till after the next year poll.

According to him, “A lot has been said, but like I have said many times, let me state it here expressly again that I will never join APC for whatever reason.

“In all the issues we are having as a party, no one has said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not our presidential candidate. No one has said too that Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is not our party’s vice presidential candidate.

“Also, we have Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates here. Among them is my biological son, Joju and others who are my political sons and daughters. My interest is that all these candidates should win elections.

“Therefore, I am appealing to those who are angry to stop being angry. Those who are fighting should stop fighting. Let us face the 2023 elections together and win first. After that, we can resume the fight.”





Speaking at the event, the party’s candidate in the last governorship election, Bisi Kolawole, despite the outcome of the election, commended party members for their support during the June 18 governorship poll.

“Even though we lost, I am still grateful to the party for the opportunity and I wish to urge all the party stakeholders to close ranks so that together, we will rise again,” he said.

On his part, the state acting chairman, Lanre Omolase, who spoke on behalf of the State Working Committee members, affirmed their belief in Fayose’s leadership, saying that those plotting against him should sheath their sword in the interest of the party candidates who are standing for elections next year.