Sultan, Soyinka, Anyaoku, Ofeimun for 2021 Obafemi Awolowo Lecture

Eminent Nigerians including the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and public affairs commentator, Mr Odia Ofeimun, are guests at this year’s virtual Obafemi Awolowo Lecture.

This year’s lecture, in memory of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, entitled “Whither Nigeria,” will hold as a webinar on Saturday, March 6, 20201, the birthday of the sage, at 6:00 p.m. (West African Time).

While Professor Soyinka will be the chairman of the event, Chief Anyaoku will be the Special Guest of Honour with the Sultan of Sokoto as the Royal Father of the event. Mr Ofeimun will be the Guest Speaker.

The webinar, which will be on Zoom, will enable Nigerians to listen to brilliant dissection of the situation in the country and the way out. Nigerians have been asked to register in advance for the webinar with the code:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7Enq3tqEQ6irQlVGVimHEw

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…