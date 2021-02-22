FG engages 79 to monitor homegrown feeding, N-power, others in Oyo

The Federal Government has engaged 79 independent monitors to ascertain the extent of implementation of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) in Oyo State.

The independent monitors under the supervision of the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development are assigned to monitor NSIP beneficiaries within schools, households and market clusters.

The 79 selected persons across the 33 Local Government Areas of Oyo State are to examine the implementation of programmes like N-power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Home-Grown Feeding Programme and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme.

Speaking at the training of the Oyo State monitors, in Ibadan, on Monday, Minister of Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the monitors will be visiting schools to observe the kind of food the children are being fed, whether the N-power beneficiaries are carrying out their duties as expected among others.

The Minister, represented by Assistant Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the ministry, Jumai Abdu Ali, said the monitoring had become expedient to evaluate the impact of the various programmes.

She tasked the monitors on diligence and sincerity on the task while noting that President Muhammadu Buhari was keen on increasing the number of beneficiaries of the various NSIP.

She warned that monitors will be taken off the programme if found engaging in any form of malpractice or fraud and handed over for investigation and prosecution.

In his remarks, Oyo State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Moshood Olaleye, said the monitoring was expedient for the Federal Government to ascertain that its investment is strictly serving the purpose it is meant for.

Noting that the various NSIPs had brought about tremendous change in the lives of many Nigerians, Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Faosat Sanni, urged the Federal Government to expand the programme to reach more Nigerians.

Some of the independent Monitors to include Adeniyi Ajani of Ibadan North and Lecky Ganiyat of Ibadan South East affirmed commitment to ensuring that funds from the federal government are not going into private pockets and are really taking Nigerians out of poverty.

