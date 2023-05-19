The Sultan of Sokoto, His Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on Nigerians irrespective of their religious, political and cultural affiliations to come together and support the incoming government of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which will be sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The traditional ruler made the call during the inauguration of the Abuja National Mosque Management Board (ANMMB) and the Board of Trustees of the Education, Social and Health Mission (MESH) on Friday in Abuja.

The Sultan who is the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said the time has come again for all Nigerians to play an active role in the democratic governance of the country which was birthed at the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

He implored all Nigerians to support the smooth transition from one democratic government to another saying peace remains a critical platform for individual and society’s progress.

“Our dear country is once again at a historical junction. In a matter of days, precisely on the 29th of May 2023, there will be a change of baton from one administration to another. It has been two dozen years of unbroken civilian rule.

“The opportunity for the people to play a participatory role in deciding who governs them is a unique beauty of the democratic culture that must never be taken for granted. We are deeply elated with this trajectory. The predictions and projections by our implacable adversaries that as a people, we were going to go into disintegration and anarchy, have been marked by suffocating disappointment.

“While we would not simulate that we have achieved perfection in all that we desire and pray for as a country, that we have not been in war with one another, is a treasure that must not be miniaturized or taken for granted. Regardless of what our feelings may be, it is imperative that we collectively work to protect the democratic culture.

“I, therefore, would like to implore Nigerians of all persuasions to support a smooth transition programme as peace is a critical platform for individual and societal progress. Let no one contemplate the disruption of smooth handling of power from the outgoing administration to the incoming one. It is my conviction that together, with greater commitment and patriotism, we can build a peaceful and prosperous country. May Allah grant us peace and progress in the country,” the Sultan stated.

While appreciating the Murshid, Professor Shehu Ahmad Galadanci, for his meritorious service and the successes recorded within the short time he superintended over the Mosque’s administration, the Sultan charged the new members of the ANMMB and MESH to join hands with the leadership of the NSCIA, the Murshid and other stakeholders to continue in their efforts to take the Mosque to its lofty position through positive innovations, commitment and consultations.

Some of the achievements listed by the traditional ruler included among others; the construction of the shopping mall, establishment of an ICT training centre, renovation of the Mosque, setting up of an academy, securing additional land allocations and setting up of a clinic.

The Etsu Nupe, HRH, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar is the chairman of the ANMMB. Others are Prof Is-haq Oloyede (Secretary-General, NSCIA), Yunus Ustaz Usman, SAN (Ag. National Legal Adviser, NSCIA), Prof. Shehu Ahmad Sa’id Galadanci (The Murshid), Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq (North-East) and Alhaji Mustapha Bintube (North-East). There are also Dr Talmiz Usman (North-West), Arc. Umaru Usman Karaye (North-West), General A. B. Mamman rtd (North-Central), Sheikh Dr Tajudeen Adigun Bello (North-Central), Barr Haroun Eze (South-East), Engr Abdulmalik Attahiru (South-East) and others.





The MESH BoT included His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto as chairman and Barrister Haroun Eze as secretary. Prof Is-haq Oloyede, Dr Muhammad Kyari Dikwa, Alhaji Murtala Adeniji​​​​​​ and others are members.

