The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the demise of the founder of the First Monument City Bank (FCMB), Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, as painful.

While commiserating with the family, people and government of Ogun State over the demise of Otunba Balogun, Hon. Gbajabiamila regretted that the death of the banker of note in the early hours of Friday in London came at a time when his wise counsel would be needed as the country transits to a new government.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said Otunba Balogun’s impacts and innovations on the Nigerian banking sector cannot be overemphasized, which makes his death painful.

Saying that Otunba Balogun would be sorely missed, Hon. Gbajabiamila, however, urged his family and friends to take solace in the knowledge that he lived a fulfilled life while contributing positively to society and the Nigerian economy.

The Speaker also prayed for the repose of the soul of the late septuagenarian, and for God to forgive his trespasses. He sent heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Ogun State over the loss.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE