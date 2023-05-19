As the 2023 WAEC/SSCE progresses, the Imo State Commissioner for Education, Prof Johncliff C. Nwadike, has advised students to shun examination malpractice and be determined to make a difference.

The Commissioner said this on Friday when he embarked on visitation to Examination Centres in both public and private schools to ascertain the level of compliance to the rules and regulations of the Examinations and assist in the areas of need.

He commended school heads, invigilators and supervisors in most of the secondary schools for ensuring standard sitting arrangements and conducive examination environment for the students.

He however charged those who didn’t meet up to take corrections where necessary to do the needful, pointing out that they cannot afford to jeopardize the academic excellence of the children at this critical stage of final examinations in secondary education.

He wished the excited students success in their examinations, assuring them that their future was bright and promising.

He said: “Having prepared well for this exams, believe in your ability to deliver well and have the best results which will be a pride to you, your families and the nation at large”.

The Education Boss stressed that making a difference was their slogan while assuring that the Ministry in collaboration with WAEC and other stakeholders will leave no stone unturned to bring Imo State to the limelight of academic discipline.

He regretted that in some centres the students complained of faulty calculators and card readers which he prayed WAEC authorities to quickly replace them with workable ones in readiness for their practicals and mathematics.

The Commissioner also called on parents to monitor their children to ensure that they do not take cell phones to the examination hall and as well keep away from any act capable of disqualifying them from the examination.

He wished the students success and prayed for the safety of everyone involved in the examination exercise.

The Commissioner was accompanied in the visitation with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Chinyere Ibe Esq and other management Staff attested that a lot of anomalies that existed in the past were being corrected now at the centres.





Some of the schools visited include Owerri Girls Secondary School, Holy Ghost College, Emmanuel College, Imo Girls, Ikenegbu Girls, Madonna Secondary School, Baptist High School, to mention but a few.

Prof. Johncliff Nwadike, Commissioner For Education Imo State.

