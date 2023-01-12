Sugar self-sufficiency plan will be driven by modern technology, data — Adedeji 

The Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr Zacch Adedeji, has said the year 2023 will be dedicated to the data-driven, vigorous pursuit of Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in sugar production.

A statement by the council’s head of public affairs unit, Abdullahi Yunusa, on Wednesday, said the executive secretary spoke at the official takeoff of the Nigeria Sugar Institute (NSI) in Illorin, Kwara State, where Adedeji 2023 marked the end of the implementation of the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) Phase I and the commencement of Phase II.

The Nigeria Sugar Institute was primarily established to conduct research, develop modules for training professionals in the sector as well as serve as the main training hub for stakeholders in the sugar sub-sector of the economy.

“Without mincing words, research, data and technology are critical ingredients required to build a sugar sector that would place Nigeria among the comity of leading sugar producers within the continent.

“It was in the realisation of this irrefutable fact that the council thought it wise to commit both human and material resources which gave birth to this institute. I salute the foresight and vision of my predecessors who began the entire process in the first place,” the NSDC boss said.

He added that the NSDC under his watch is “committed to putting in place programmes, policies and innovations that would accelerate Nigeria’s drive to attain self-sufficiency in sugar production through faithful implementation of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).”

It will be recalled that the Federal Government in 2012 approved a 10-year master plan for the sugar sector known as the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan. The plan is anchored on four major objectives which are: for Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in local sugar production, stem the rising tide of sugar importation, create job opportunities through the setting up of sugar estates and refineries as well as to generate electricity and production of ethanol for industrial purposes.

“The sector has recorded tremendous achievements during the last 10 years of implementing the sugar roadmap. Nigeria has been able to reach and surpass its local raw sugar refining capacity, the commissioning of a multi-billion dollar sugar factory and estate in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari in Sunti, Niger state, creation of over one million direct and indirect jobs, the takeoff of moribund Nigeria’s foremost sugar company Bacita, Kwara State, and several other landmark feats recorded in the last 10 years in the sugar sector.

“It is a known fact that the nation’s sugar sector has witnessed some significant reforms in the last 10 years. The sector is now well regulated, the roles of stakeholders are clearly defined, the formulation enabling laws and policies to aid growth and heavy reliance on modern technology to drive the process.

“Like I earlier stated, research, data and technology are very useful to us as an agency of government. Going forward, all our activities will be solely driven by research, data, innovation and modern technology,” he added.





Adedeji commended the President Buhari-led Federal Government for giving the sugar sector the attention it deserves.

“Only last year, the president approved the presidential intervention on sugarcane irrigation for sugar operators to cushion the effect of losses and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The initiative was aimed at assisting the major sugar operators namely, Dangote Sugar Refinery, BUA Sugar Refinery, Golden Sugar Refinery and KIA Africa Group to forge on with the implementation of the Backward Integration Programme component of the NSMP.

“For us at the council, the year 2023 is both historic and epochal. 2023 will mark the end of Phase I of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan which began in 2013, while 2023 will also mark the commencement of the implementation of Phase II of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan which will run through 2033. So, we already have our work cut out for us.

“We are more determined in our resolve to ensure that the nation’s sugar sector serves the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians through increased revenue and job creation for our youths.

“I wish to at this point call on all our partners to redouble their efforts, especially as it relates to the adoption of modern technology and the use of data to drive their activities.

“Our mission is to ensure that the huge successes recorded in the area of sugar refining are replicated in the agricultural aspect of the NSMP. So, our focus will be on how to grow healthy and disease-free sugarcane across various sugar estates for crushing and processing.

“Sugarcane is, without doubt, the major ingredient required to produce sugar, hence our resolve to encourage its cultivation. So, this is a clarion call on all operators implementing the BIP component of the NSMP to work hard as we shall no longer entertain excuses or avoidable delays in the takeoff of sugar estates across the country.

“The next 10 years are very important to us as a sector. We shall not hesitate to sanction anyone found willfully distorting the sugar master plan.

Our job at the sugar council is both regulatory and developmental.

“We pride ourselves more as development partners than regulators. Ours is to provide the enabling environment, formulate policies and provide technical support to investors who are interested in taking advantage of the huge opportunities in the sector. Our doors are widely open to willing investors.

On the NSI, Adedeji said: “This is the training and development arm of the National Sugar Development Council. We have on-ground trained professionals across various areas in the sugar business that would be saddled with the responsibility of imparting knowledge and training experts within the sector.

“We are equally calling on major sugar operators to henceforth bring in their workers here for training both on factory and field matters. The institute has put in place all the needed manpower and facilities to meet the training needs and aspirations of sugar companies and factories. Also, this institute provides direct jobs for over 100 Nigerians and indirect jobs to members of the community hosting it. I wish to also stress that the citing of this institute has brought development and turned around the economic fortunes of members of the host community.”