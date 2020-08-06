Study links fruit juice consumption to higher nutrient intake in kids

New research has shown that consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice by children aged two to 18 years is closely linked to improved nutrient adequacy during their formative years.

Drinking 100 per cent fruit juices play an important role in the diets of young children by supplying them with the important nutrients during these crucial years of growth and development.

The research found that young children who regularly consumed 100 per cent fruit juice at a young age went on to eat more fruits and vegetables and were more likely to develop healthier diets and eating habits in their teenage years than their peers who drank much less fruit juice when they were younger.

The study titled ‘A longitudinal study of fruit juice consumption during the preschool years and subsequent diet quality and BMI’ was carried out by Boston University and published online at BMC Nutrition in May 2020 by Lynn L. Moore and colleagues.

The results of the study encouraged the inclusion of 100 per cent fruit juice as part of an overall balanced diet, whilst stressing that contrary to previous research, regular consumption of fruit juices did not put children at a greater risk of being overweight in later years.

The study also mentioned the required daily quantity, calling out that it is also important for pre-school and nursery age children to drink at least one and a half cups of 100 per cent pure fruit juice every day.

The study stated that 100 per cent fruit juice can help meet recommended daily goals for fruit intake because it is a nutrient-dense drink that provides vitamins, minerals (folic acid, thiamine and magnesium) and beneficial plant nutrients like polyphenols.

Lead researcher, Dr Lynn Moore from Boston University, U.S.A., said, “Fruit consumption, particularly whole fruit consumption, has many health benefits throughout one’s lifespan. Avoiding fruit juice during these early formative years may have unintended effects on evolving dietary behaviours. Fruit juice drinking in young children may promote better diet quality and higher intakes of whole fruit,” he said.

He added that the benefits associated with moderate intake of 100 per cent fruit juice were not accompanied by any adverse effects on childhood weight.

In Nigeria, one brand that is at the forefront of promoting the nutritional benefits of 100 per cent fruit juice is Chivita which is renowned for its high quality, nourishing benefits and refreshing taste. It contains no added sugar, no preservatives, and no artificial colours or artificial flavours.

A 100ml glass of its Apple variant contains 99 per cent of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for Vitamin B1. A 100ml glass of its Orange variant contains 21 per cent of the RDA for Vitamin C. These juice variants also contain various quantities of Vitamin B3, Calcium, Iron, and Magnesium, key nutrients required for maintaining a healthy life.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…

China’s Greek Gift To Nigeria

A report in a British tabloid in December 2006 indicated that Britain paid the final payment on a multi-billion-dollar loan it obtained in 1945 for rehabilitation, reconstruction of its infrastructure after the devastating the Second World War. According to the report, its creditors were the United States and Canada, which Britain transferred £43 million and £12 million respectively. The original loan of $4.34bn which was equivalent to £27bn as of 2006, was drawn to prevent Britain from falling into bankruptcy due to aggravated and colossal damage caused by…