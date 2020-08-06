Sokoto: BESDA pledges to enrol 300,000 out-of-school children in 4 years

T HE Committee on Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) in Sokoto State says it will enroll no fewer than 300,000 out-of-school children in the state in the next four years.

Alhaji Shu’aibu Gwanda-Gobir, executive chairman, Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on Tuesday after the committee’s meeting with the House of Assembly Committee on Education, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Gwanda-Gobir said that the committee had achieved a lot in training the children, using the Tsangaya learning centres and the employment of qualified facilitators as teachers.

“We have been able to enroll no fewer than 71,000 out-of- school children back in school in our various centres.

“However, our target is to ensure that before the end of the four-year programme of the committee, no fewer than 300,000 out-of-school children are fully enrolled back in school,” he said.

The BESDA chairman, Alhaji Bello Guiwa, noted that the committee was committed to ensuring the success of the programme in the state.

Guiwa, also the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Sokoto State, described BESDA as one of the many educational initiatives to address issues related to the out-of -school children.

“In Sokoto State, we have over one million children that are out-of-school. However, with the initiative of the BESDA programme, we have been able to enroll no fewer than 71,000 children in our various centres.

“Moreover, we have already planned under the BESDA programme to establish over 100,000 centres across the 23 local government areas of the state, to enhance our training programme,” he said.

The chairman House Committee on Education, Alhaji Buhari Haliru (PDP- Sokoto North I) said the meeting was part of the assembly’s commitment to ensure proper protection of the people’s mandate.

He said that the assembly would continue to support the programme generously, to enable the state government excel in its commitment to education.

BESDA is a World Bank project initiated to support Nigeria in bringing back out-of-school children into the classrooms.

The bank approved a credit of $611 million for BESDA programme aimed at bringing out-of-school children into classrooms, improve literacy, and strengthen accountability for results in basic education in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…

China’s Greek Gift To Nigeria

A report in a British tabloid in December 2006 indicated that Britain paid the final payment on a multi-billion-dollar loan it obtained in 1945 for rehabilitation, reconstruction of its infrastructure after the devastating the Second World War. According to the report, its creditors were the United States and Canada, which Britain transferred £43 million and £12 million respectively. The original loan of $4.34bn which was equivalent to £27bn as of 2006, was drawn to prevent Britain from falling into bankruptcy due to aggravated and colossal damage caused by…