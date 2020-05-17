Strive to make a positive difference, Governors tell new CoS, Gambari

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have applauded the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari as well-deserving, just as 5 hey urged him to strive to make a positive difference in the discharge of his duties.

While expressing delight over Gambari’s appointment, NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi in a congratulatory letter sent to the new Chief of Staff to the President, noted that his appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands requiring candour, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

“On behalf of the Thirty Six (36) democratically elected State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FGN) under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), I write to congratulate you and to express our deep joy on your appointment to the exalted Office of the Chief of Staff to our President, General Muhammadu Buhari.

“As you know, this appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands requiring candour, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

“Your credentials, pedigree, experience and career trajectory both locally and globally speak to your capacity. As Governors, we are excited about this appointment.

“We are available at the sub-national level to work with you as you strive to make a positive difference in our country even more so now with the exacerbation of our circumstances precipitated by the volatility of oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We wish you God’s guidance and the best of luck in this very important and challenging assignment,” the letter read in part.

