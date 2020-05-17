UPDATE: Troops raid criminal hideouts in Benue, kill 2, nab 7 militia in Nasarawa

The Nigerian Military has again engaged the gang of the most wanted notorious criminals in Benue State led one Gana in a fierce gun duel, killing two members while the Kingpin escaped along with others who sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds.

This was contained a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations DMO Major General John Enenche, adding that the Troops also nabbed 7 members of the dreaded Bassa Militia group in Nasarawa State

He explained that the combined team of Operation WHIRL STROKE Special Forces troops of Sector 2 deployed in Gbise and Zaki Biam in Benue State and Sector 4 from Taraba State carried out a raid operation on the hideout of the wanted notorious criminal named Gana in Mtan village in Utenge Council Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday which two of the gang members were neutralized and others fled

He, however, revealed that Gana, the most wanted gang leader narrowly escaped death with gunshot wounds.

According to him, items recovered include One locally fabricated machine gun, Six locally-made rifles, two locally fabricated cartridge guns, dane gun, Two revolver pistols, two cartridge pistols, 27 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two Motorcycles, One Camouflage shirt, One generator set, One bag of gun powder and assorted charms while Gana’s personal belongings, other items and thatched houses were destroyed.

In a related development, the statement said that the Troops of Sector 3 deployed at Ondori in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State acting on credible intelligence that a group of Bassa armed militia were planning to attack some Tiv villages over land disputes raided the area and arrested seven members of the group.

According to the statement, ” Troops raided their camp located at Kpelebewa village in Rukubi area of Doma LGA of Nasarawa State. Troops apprehended Seven members of the Bassa militia dressed in red shirts in the camp.

“Items recovered include One locally fabricated machine gun, six locally fabricated rifles, two locally fabricated cartridge guns, one dane gun, two revolver pistols, two cartridge firing pistols, 57 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 29 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 22 cartridges of ammunition

“Other items are one dagger, poisoned bows and arrows, desert camouflage head gears and pouch, Six phone handsets and some charms”

It stated that all the suspects were currently undergoing interrogation and would be handed over to the Nigeria Police at the end of the Investigation for further action.

The Military High Command while congratulating the troops requested the general public to continue to provide the Armed Forces with credible information to facilitate its operations in the country.

