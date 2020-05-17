51 Nigerians from Ghana, other W/African countries arrive Lagos, go into isolation

Thirty nine Nigerians from Ghana and 12 from other West African countries on Sunday morning arrived Badagry, Lagos State and were immediately put into 14-day isolation by the state government.

The returnees arrived the country around 3.30 a.m. in two luxury buses with registration numbers LSD 614 YR and KTU 833 XY and on their arrival, they were taken to an isolation centre in Badagry.

According to the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission which facilitated their journey, all the expenses for their 14-day quarantine will be paid by the Lagos State government while tests will be conducted on them to know their status.

The commission said in its twitter handle: “39 evacuees from Ghana with about 12 evacuees from other West African Countries are now in Badagry, Lagos. They have begun their 14-day compulsory isolation.

The returnees who came from Ghana and other countries were brought in two luxury buses with registration numbers Lagos LSD 614 YR and KTU 833XY.

They arrived at about 3:30 a.m. from Ghana and other African nations and are currently on 14 day quarantine paid for by Gov @jidesanwoolu nin Badagry.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

30 Staff Members Of An Organisation In Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus

No fewer than 30 members of staff of an organisation in Ibadan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday. He further disclosed that the state has recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of… Read full story

Buhari Gets Madagascar Formula Against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received Covid Organic, the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samples of the solution were delivered to him by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought them along as part of the traditional medicine… Read full story

Produce Chinese Doctors Within 48hrs, PDP Tells FG

Amidst denial over the whereabout of Chinese doctors who arrived Nigeria amidst public outcry, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team it brought… Read full story

FG Defies Canada, Insists Air Peace Must Evacuate 319 Stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government has defied the Canada High Commission in Nigeria by insisting that Nigerian carrier, Air Peace which it had earlier designated, must evacuate the over 319 Nigerians stranded from the… Read full story

US May Restore Funding To WHO ― Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation (WHO), including one in which Washington would pay about 10 per cent of its former level. In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that… Read full story

PHOTOS: Thousands Protest Germany’s Coronavirus Policies

Thousands of people across Germany demonstrated against coronavirus-related restrictions on Saturday, in some cases with far more participants showing up than had been approved. In the southern city of Munich, far more people than the 1,000 participants approved by the city wanted to demonstrate… Read full story

COVID-19: States Adopt Austerity Measures To Tame Effects Of Pandemic

COVID-19’s attack on the Nigeria’s economy is multifaceted. China, the country from where the pandemic travelled to other parts of the globe, is the world’s largest crude oil importer. To contain the spread of the virus within its territory, China shut down its factories and restricted its nationals to their homes… Read full story