Strike: Reps will ensure FG keeps its commitments to ASUU, Varsities

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday showered encomium on the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over its resolve t suspend the 8-month old nationwide industrial action.

The striking lecturers after the marathon National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, suspended the strike and called on all its members to resume work with immediate effect.

While expressing delight over the development, Hon. Gbajabiamila in a statement seen on his official twitter handle, however ensure that the Federal Government keeps its commitments to the union and universities.

“I am pleased by the decision by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend their ongoing strike action. This decision is the right call as it allows students at public universities in the country to resume their academic activities.

“I thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu; Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige; Professor Emmanuel Osodeke and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for working to resolve the issues that necessitated the strike action.

“I also appreciate my colleagues in the House of Representatives for the decision to intervene in negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“I am confident that the House will endeavour to ensure that the Federal Government keeps its commitments to the union and universities.

“It is regrettable that this strike action happened in the first place. It is even more unfortunate that it lasted as long as it did. We must make sure it never happens again.

“Our public universities should be citadels of learning and innovation, where young people discover themselves and reach for the stars. That is not now the case.

“Changing that requires that we admit certain harsh truths and take radical action.

“The suspension of this strike does not mean all the issues of funding, education standard, and student and staff welfare have been resolved. Therefore, we must not rest on our oars.

“Instead, let this be a call to action for the government, universities, unions, and citizens to begin the critical conversation about the future of public tertiary education in the country.

“I assure you that this is an objective the House of Representatives will pursue with dedication and determination.

“I wish our young people Godspeed as they return to school.





“I encourage them to ensure that the disruption to the academic calendar does not deter them from pursuing their ambitions and achieving their best dreams,” the Speaker urged.