FG assures persons with disabilities, visually impaired community of inclusive society

Federal Government assured Nigerians of its resolve towards ensuring an inclusive society for Persons with Disabilities, especially for the teeming Visually Impaired Community.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the assurance via a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, to commemorate the 2022 White Cane Safety Day, on Saturday, 15th October 2022.

According to her, “White Cane Day was started in the United States of America, when the then US President Lyndon B. Johnson and the US Congress signed a joint resolution on 6th October 1964, proclaiming 15th October of every year as White Cane Safety Day.

“The Day is meant to raise awareness on the importance of White Cane and its role in the lives of the Blind and visually impaired persons, as well as celebrate their achievements.

“A White Cane is an important mobility tool for the blind or visually impaired persons, as well as the symbol of their independence.

“The history of White Canes dates back to the early 20th century and is painted white to be more easily visible.

“White Cane Safety Day celebration has been adopted by many other countries after the United States and features a lot of activities ranging from road walks, film shows, press conferences/releases and other social events to showcase the White Cane.

“We encourage all and sundry to ensure an inclusive society, for our teeming Visually Impaired Community,” the Minister urged.

