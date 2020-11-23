Strike: No NEC meeting is holding in UNILAG ― ASUU

Contrary to a widespread report by a social media outfit that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is in a crucial meeting, on Monday, at University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka, to decide whether they would call off their ongoing nine-month strike, the union has debunked the report, describing it as fake news.

Lagos zonal coordinator of ASUU, who is also a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Olusiji Sowande, and the chairman of ASUU, UNILAG branch, Dr Dele Ashiru, have both refuted the online newspaper report.

They said there was nothing like that and that they also had no knowledge yet whether such a meeting is scheduled for UNILAG.

The zonal coordinator added that he would be a host whether he is a member of NEC of ASUU or not if such a meeting is to be held in UNILAG or any of other four universities under his purview.

“But I am in Abeokuta as we speak,” he noted. “So, there is nothing like ASUU NEC meeting in UNILAG.”

The UNILAG ASUU chairman, who noted that though the national leadership of the union is yet to communicate officially to the branch concerning the outcome of their last Friday’s meeting with the Federal Government, the branch had scheduled a congress for this Thursday.

When asked on the focus of the congress, he said it would be majorly on internal issues concerning UNILAG and their nationwide strike is still ongoing.

