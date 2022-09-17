Still on masturbation

I have been masturbating for the past ten years. Despite all my efforts to stop the habit, I have not been successful. Kindly assist me because the habit has been causing me a lot of problems. I am 30 years of old and gainfully employed.

Bidemi (by SMS)

Masturbation has been described as a socio – psychological and long standing problem which can be caused by several factors. Therefore, your ability to stop masturbating will also depend on many factors ranging from your will power, to your general health. A consultation with a professional psychologist will also go a long way in resolving the issue. It has also been confirmed that such problems are easier to manage if you are in a warm and steady relationship with a member of the opposite sex.

