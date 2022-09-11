SSANIP to FG: Withdraw contentious guidelines for polytechnic appointments

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) has called on the federal government to withdraw the new guidelines for the appointments of principal officers of polytechnics in the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President of SSANIP, Comrade Philip Ogunsipe, that the guidelines contravened subsisting schemes of service in these institutions.

Ogunsipe lamented that the Federal Ministry of Education which is the supervisory institution for harmonising polytechnic schemes of service in order to ensure quality assurance has become a clog in the wheels of development of polytechnics in Nigeria.

Ogunsipe noted with dismay that the government, through its agencies had been grossly responsible for systemic failure in the education sector, causing persistent industrial disputes in tertiary institutions.

SSANIP, therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Education to withdraw the “contentious guidelines” for the appointments of principal officers of polytechnics forthwith.

The association recalled with regret that the ministry had earlier admitted, at a meeting with it “that the supervisory body of polytechnics, the National Board For Technical Education, (NBTE) is in better position to handle the matter only for it to “proceed with this anomaly.”

SSANIP equally called on the Head of Service of the Federation to as a matter of urgency release the schemes and conditions of service for polytechnics and allied institutions without further delay.

The union added that such actions, if taken immediately, would go a long way in harmonising conflicting guidelines.





Ogunsipe reminded the federal government to recall agreements reached at a meeting with the government wherein it was resolved that N15bn, though inadequate, should be released to the sector with a plea that the agreement should be honoured by the federal government.

SSANIP further implored the Federal Ministry of Education and other authorities concerned to be attentive to its calls and plights as a way of averting another industrial dispute in the education sector.