‘Spend your wealth, talents in the way of Allah’

MUSLIMS have been asked to make provision for life after death by using their wealth and talents to promote the cause of Allah.

A cleric, Sheikh Hussain Isa (Al-Mubarak) gave the counsel in a lecture at the first turbaning and award ceremony of Aiyegbajeje Mosque, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Sheikh Isa identified thanksgiving and spending in the way of Allah as one of the ways by which Muslims can perpetuate their wealth and earn Allah’s pleasure.

“All of us will depart this world. Allah will raise us all up to give accounts of our stewardship; what we did with what He gave us. Let us check ourselves by remembering the day we would be called to give account,” he said while charging the awardees and those who were turbaned to see their titles as a trust.

“The wealth and positions Allah has given us are for a defined period. All of us and what we have been endowed with will come to an end. Only Allah will not end,” he emphasised.

The lecturer condemned the pervasive culture of indecent dressing among women and implored Muslim parents and husbands to scrutinise their children’s and wives’ modes of dressing.

The chairman of the mosque, Alhaji Ibraheem Abiola, said the sole criterion for the awards was contribution to the cause of Islam in general and the development of Aiyegbajeje mosque in particular.

He praised the women among the awardees for always ensuring the cleanliness of the mosque.

Those who were turbaned include Alhaji AbduSalam Abdurafii Olaribigbe, the Imam; Alhaji Monsuru Oladipupo Ajibola, Seriki Adinni; Alhaji Idris Adigun Adewusi, Baba Adinni; Alhaji Rafiu Akande Erubami, Balogun Adinni; and Alhaji Muftau Adegoke Olaifa, Sanmori Adinni.

Others are Alhaja Sikiratullah Mojisola Oyegbola, Iya Adinni; Alhaja Adiat Adunola Ajibola, Arowosadinni; Alhaja Assanat Anike Adewusi, Iya Sunnah and Mrs Serifat Bodede, Akeweje Adinni.





Those who received merit awards include Alhaji Honourable Olaifa Jimoh Aremu, Alhaji Ibraheem Abdulkareem Abiola, Mr Ayinde Kamal, Ameer Abdulakeem Olanrewaju Ojoye, Mr Orekan Qasim Abiola, Mr Abdugafar Isah, Mr Nurudeen Olawale Bodede, Mr Adedeji Dhikurullahi Kolawole, Mr Jamiu Bodede and Mr Abdulkabir Rasheed.

Others are Mr Kazeem Olayinka, Mr Daud Aiyegbajeje, Alfa Daud JImoh, Mr Muiz Aderohunmu, Alfa Sodiq Beyiose, Mr Olaniran Olatunji, Alfa Idris Odunayo, Hajiya Khadijat Abdulraheem Orekan, Hajiya Owoduni Rukayat and Mrs Rafiat Rasheed.

In an address, the chairman of the event, a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Olaifa Jimoh Aremu, implored the honorees to see their awards as an incentive to do more.

